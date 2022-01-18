Monitor schemes implemented by govt, Stalin urges State Planning Commission

Tami Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday urged members of the State Planning Commission (SPC) to come up with comprehensive suggestions for the development of the State. He also urged them to monitor whether the government's welfare schemes reached people at the grassroots.

If the schemes implemented by the government are not reaching the people, there is no use, he said at a meeting with the SPC members.

He also urged the members to suggest measures on saving funds. Revenue is mainly generated only through Registration and Excise, and there is a need to generate revenue from sectors like tourism, MSMEs, handicraft and handlooms, says a press release.