For swift response, most forward locations along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh to have helipads

Teju, (Arunachal Pradesh), September 9 The Army is constructing helipads in almost all forward locations to beat the harsh terrain for swift operability along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The capability enhancement and operational infrastructure upgrade is getting a leg up to empower troops with communication and surveillance systems to keep an eye on Chinese activities across the eastern sector border, said senior Army officials.

Almost all forward locations are getting helipads for Chinook helicopters to airdrop ultra-light artillery guns M777 with men and ammunition on board for more lethal firepower, said Army sources.

The Army is able to cover the entire 1,300 km long LAC since the M777s having a firing range of around 30 km, are present significantly in the Tawang area to add to the inventory, said Army sources. Last year, a Light Artillery Regiment was converted to a medium regiment with the induction of M777 ULH, bought from the United States but assembled in India, in Rest of Arunachal Pradesh, Army officials informed.

It is learnt that some are already operational while others are under construction and the validation is done by the Air Force, explained the Army sources.

“There is a big focus on capability development. In the infantry battalions, a lot of new inductions are happening. Apart from this, there is a focus on surveillance and reconnaissance,” Brigadier T M Sinha, who is commanding a Brigade in the rest of Arunachal Pradesh, told a group of visiting journalists. The Army is equally focussing on infrastructure development, both in the hinterland and border areas, Sinha stressed.

A sense of urgency has acquired in the planning since the May 2020 Galwan stand off between the Chinese and Indian troops in Eastern Ladakh. The Army officials acknowledge that the capabilities and infrastructure are comparatively low in this sector when compared with the portion of LAC in Eastern Ladakh. But, overall Chinese are way ahead though India is trying to catch up, officials pointed out.

For operational depth, troops are also being empowered through multiple surveillance platforms ranging from portable and static satellite terminals, radio systems, and fibre optical cables are being laid till forward locations. The idea, said Army sources, is to equip all formations with surveillance units to make them self-sufficient since quick response has become an important factor in conflict theatres.

A significant number of indigenously-built remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), "Switch", has also been deployed to aid the Army for a "deeper look" to conceive short-term and long-term strategies for the LAC, said Army officials.

The Army officials stated that though there are sensitive points, the LAC has been peaceful for long.

China and India, on Thursday, announced by way of a joint statement that they have begun disengagement in Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area which has been described by Army officials as a "positive step" which has opened the possibility of engagement on more serious and complex frictions points at Demchok and Depsang.