Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away

PTI Lucknow | Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died at a hospital here early Tuesday morning. He was 85.

Tandon was in hospital for the past few weeks. According to his son Ashutosh Tandon, he died at 5.35 am.

His last rites will be performed later in the day.

Tandon was admitted at the Medanta hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, fever and difficulty in urination.

