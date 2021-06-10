Mumbai building collapse: Anand Mahindra calls for measures to prevent such incidents

After a residential building collapse killed at least 11 people and injured 17 others, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday called for measures to prevent such incidents.

The Mahindra Group Chairman suggested a multi-year survey for at-risk structures to help prevent such collapses.

“Monsoon in the ‘Maximum City’ is also a time of the maximum tears. With the chaotic, unplanned construction of the past, so many homes are at risk in the rains. Is it possible to carry out a multi-year survey of all structures at risk and reinforce them to prevent collapse?” Mahindra said in a tweet.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provided an update on the search and rescue operation by the fire brigade after a building collapsed at Malvani Gate No. 8, Malad (W) last night.

“A portion of 2 & 3rd floor of a Ground + 3 residential building collapsed on the adjacent G+1 floor chawl injuring 17 people,” it said.

“The search and rescue operation by the fire brigade is still going on. As per updates, 11 people have been reported dead so far. Our prayers for the affected families. We hope for the quick recovery of the injured. May the deceased rest in peace,” the BMC said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Another three-story adjacent structure to the collapsed building is in a dangerous condition and has been evacuated, the BMC has said, as per reports.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar meanwhile said that the culprits behind the collapse should take responsibilities.

"Today, 11 people have died, including children. When a building is declared under the C category (which means it is beyond repair and needs to be demolished), the occupants must be moved out immediately,” the Mumbai mayor said, as quoted by a LiveMint report.

The injured persons have been shifted to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal Hospital in Kandivali, where they were visited by Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who was accompanied by guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, Pednekar and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.