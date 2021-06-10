Mumbai building collapse: Anand Mahindra calls for measures to prevent such incidents

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
After a residential building collapse killed at least 11 people and injured 17 others, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday called for measures to prevent such incidents.
The Mahindra Group Chairman suggested a multi-year survey for at-risk structures to help prevent such collapses.
“Monsoon in the ‘Maximum City’ is also a time of the maximum tears. With the chaotic, unplanned construction of the past, so many homes are at risk in the rains. Is it possible to carry out a multi-year survey of all structures at risk and reinforce them to prevent collapse?” Mahindra said in a tweet.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provided an update on the search and rescue operation by the fire brigade after a building collapsed at Malvani Gate No. 8, Malad (W) last night.
“A portion of 2 & 3rd floor of a Ground + 3 residential building collapsed on the adjacent G+1 floor chawl injuring 17 people,” it said.
“The search and rescue operation by the fire brigade is still going on. As per updates, 11 people have been reported dead so far. Our prayers for the affected families. We hope for the quick recovery of the injured. May the deceased rest in peace,” the BMC said in a tweet on Thursday morning.
Another three-story adjacent structure to the collapsed building is in a dangerous condition and has been evacuated, the BMC has said, as per reports.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar meanwhile said that the culprits behind the collapse should take responsibilities.
"Today, 11 people have died, including children. When a building is declared under the C category (which means it is beyond repair and needs to be demolished), the occupants must be moved out immediately,” the Mumbai mayor said, as quoted by a LiveMint report.
The injured persons have been shifted to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal Hospital in Kandivali, where they were visited by Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who was accompanied by guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, Pednekar and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...