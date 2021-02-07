Nandadevi glacier breaks off; high alert sounded in Uttar Pradesh

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday asked authorities in all districts on the banks of the Ganga river to be on a high alert and continuously monitor the water level after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
The disaster caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand and endangered people living along its banks. Enormous destruction is feared.
More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.
In a disaster alert issued here on Sunday to all the district magistrates in UP, the Relief Commissioner said, "Report of the breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received. The districts on the Ganga river (banks) need to be on a high alert and the monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7. If required, the people need to be evacuated." The NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company have been given instructions to be on the highest alert, the statement added.
In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "To tackle the natural disaster which has occurred in Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help."
Uttarakhand following floods caused by a glacier burst at Joshimath in Chamoli district and took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand, and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," Modi tweeted.
In another tweet, the PMO said that Modi, who is in Assam to launch several development projects, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand and spoke to the state chief minister.
"Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected," the PMO said. Modi is on tour to Assam and West Bengal on Sunday.
