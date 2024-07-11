Eton Solutions, a global leader in cloud-based services for family offices, has launched its ERP platform – AtlasFive – in India.

Catamaran, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s family office, has implemented the ERP platform.

Deepak Padaki, President, Catamaran said, “We chose AtlasFive for its ability to streamline investment management across multiple asset classes and support growth objectives.

The platform’s advanced workflow automation capabilities helps integrate back-office operations with portfolio management and enhances productivity in investment activities, said Padaki.

Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman, Eton Solutions, said India’s emergence as a financial powerhouse with the third largest concentration of billionaires in the world after China and the US, fits squarely with Eton Solutions’ international expansion plans.

The company was optimistic about opportunities in this geography and about servicing the Indian diaspora internationally. “The fact that we are gearing up to open our next technology centre in GIFT City is testimony to our commitment,” he said.

AtlasFive addresses key operational challenges for family offices by ensuring timely access to data, reducing reliance on multiple systems, and simplifying the management of complex transactions.

It manages over $781 billion for 665 families worldwide, processing over 11.5 million transactions annually across 92,000 entities. Overall, it enhances efficiency, accuracy, and ease of data handling for family offices.