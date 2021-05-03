Natco Pharma up 3% on emergency approval for Baricitinib tablets for Covid-19 treatment

The shares of Natco Pharma Ltd gained over 3 per cent on Monday, after the company announced that it has received Emergency Use approval for Baricitinib tablets for Covid-19 treatment in India.

At 10:53 am, Natco Pharma was trading at ₹927.60 on the BSE, up ₹30.95 or 3.45 per cent. II hit an intra-day high of ₹935 and an intra-day low of ₹911.40. It had opened at ₹920 as against the previous close of 896.65.

On the NSE , it was trading at ₹927.20, up 30.85 or 3.44 per cent.

The company on Monday announced that it has received Emergency Use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India.

“Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir is used for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. Natco will be requesting a Compulsory License based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the Pandemic,” the company said.

Natco is ready to launch the product this week, it further said.