National Pension Scheme for traders fails to gain traction

My five: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
The National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self-Employed Persons has failed to gain traction as only about 25,000 persons have opted for the scheme as against the government’s target to enrol 50 lakh by March-end.
As per government data, only 84 traders and self-employed persons from Delhi have registered for the scheme so far, while 59 persons from Kerala, 54 from Himachal Pradesh, 29 from Jammu and Kashmir and two from Goa have registered. No one has registered for the scheme in Lakshadweep and Mizoram.
Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of registrations with 6,765 persons, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4,781), Gujarat (2,915), Maharashtra (632), Bihar (583), Rajasthan (549), Tamil Nadu (309), Madhya Pradesh (305) and West Bengal (234).
The National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self Employed Persons (Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maan-dhan Yojana) is a voluntary and contribution based central sector scheme. The government launched the scheme, entailing monthly minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000 for the entry age group of 18-40 years after attaining the age of 60 years, with effect from July 22, 2019.
Under the scheme, the government makes matching contribution in the subscribers’ account. Commenting on the lukewarm response to the scheme, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the entry age and the premium for the scheme should be raised to encourage more traders to join the scheme.
“Rs 3,000 to be given after 30 years of paying premium will hardly have any value. Why have traders aged between 40 and 55 years been kept out of the scheme? The government can increase premium for this age group (40-55) instead of depriving them of the scheme’s benefits. These are two big drawbacks,” Khandelwal told PTI.
He said the traders’ body had suggested to the government that a provident fund like provision be made whereby a fund is created out of the total tax paid by a trader throughout his/her life, out of which every trader can be paid monthly pension upon attaining the age of 60.
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Progress has been substantial, but more needs to be done on immunisation and other fronts
Why you should add gold to your portfolio Rajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
Investors with a medium- to long- term perspective can consider buying the stock of Coromandel International, ...
The fund holds a well-diversified portfolio, with stakes in top holdings not exceeding 4-7%
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...