National Telemedicine Service completes 60 lakh consultations

eSanjeevani, which is the National Telemedicine Service of Union Health has completed over 6 million consultations through more than 375 online OPDs, where over 40,000 patients consulted over 1600 doctors and specialists on a daily basis, the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The top ten States that lead in terms of number of consultations of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttarakhand .
The National Telemedicine Service is currently operational in 31 States/Union Territories. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had conceptualised the platform in November 2019 for implementation at 1.55 lakh Health and Wellness Centres Ayushman Bharat Scheme in a Hub & Spokes model.
“Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, as OPDs across the country were closed, the Union Health Ministry ensured a rapid development and roll out of this initiative in collaboration with The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (Mohali),” the statement added.
“In a short span of time, the National Telemedicine Service has started aiding the Indian healthcare delivery system by plugging the digital health divide that exists in urban and rural India,” the official statement added.
