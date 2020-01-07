National Weather Forecast: Tuesday, January 7

Deepak Brara: An officer and gentleman
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
The minimum (night) temperatures across almost the entire northern half of the country (North-West, East and Central India) may dip by 3-4 degree Celsius towards the weekend, according to an outlook by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This will come about as a fresh western disturbance about to enter the country via the North-West border moves away gradually to the East-North-East and cedes space to cold winds from farther North-West. Weather-making western disturbances frequenting the North-West are known to modulate regional weather from wet and thundery spells to cold waves.
The IMD located the disturbance over Afghanistan and neighbourhood this (Tuesday) morning. It is a suitably endowed (deep and intense) system and can induce the formation of an offspring cyclonic circulation up front over West Rajasthan during the rest of the day. An induced circulation travels ahead of the parent western disturbance, and can ratchet up weather in the form of snow in the hills and thunderstorms along the plains.
The IMD expects the system to set off light to moderate to fairly-widespread to widespread rain/snow over the hills during the next two days with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today and over Uttarakhand both today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday). Early this morning, lingering moisture in the air caused dense fog to envelope isolated places across Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar while it was moderate over Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.
Scattered to fairly widespread rain is forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi while it will be isolated to scattered over North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday) with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over North-West Uttar Pradesh. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by hailstorm is likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today, and over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh both today and tomorrow.
An extended forecast valid from January 12 to 14 indicated the possibility of scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow over the hills of North-West. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over parts of Central, East and North-East India and over the South Peninsula (including Tamil Nadu).
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
It all depends on how some key developments of 2019 pan out in the new year. Ashwini Phadnis reports
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Unicorn India has a good track record investing in consumer, mobile/internet, enterprise and SaaS, cloud, IT ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
The rupee (INR), on Monday, opened lower against the dollar (USD) and faced downward pressure initially. But ...
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...