1-India Family Mart bets on small towns; targets ₹700-crore business this year

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
While most apparel stores eyes tier-I and -II cities to expand and grow, value-retailing chain, 1-India Family Mart, is focusing on strengthening its presence in tier-III and -IV towns.
The company started operations with the launch of its first store at Gazipur, a small town near Varanasi, in 2013. It has since established a network of 88 stores across ten States, including Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Orissa. Jaunpur (UP), Udalguri (Assam), Daltanganj (Jharkhand) and Rosera (Bihar) are some of the towns they operate in.
The company is now planning to open its outlets in Kalpahar (Assam), Mohaddinagar (Bihar) and Nayagarh (Orissa) soon. Ravinder Singh, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, 1-India Family Mart, told BusinessLine that the growth opportunity is huge in small towns. “Our prime focus is on fashion apparel. We also sell home furnishings, but this accounts for only 20 per cent of our offerings.”
The company clocked a turnover of ₹394 crore in FY2019. “We are targeting a business volume of ₹650 crore to ₹700 crore this year,” he said.
“The economy is down, but considering that our operational costs are low and being in value retail, we are confident of achieving the target. Our products are procured from small regional manufacturers and suppliers and we cater to individuals whose monthly income range between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000.”
Customer retention rate is high in small towns; and so are the aspirations of the people residing there. “We try and match their demand, but the challenge is equally huge as the customers are aware of the ongoing fashion trend. There is rapid change in the fashion industry. We need to work equally fast to procure products and design that are in demand, keeping the on-going trend in mind,” Singhsaid.
1-India Family Mart procures its products — ethnic, western outfits and other items— from around 600 vendors.
To a query on online presence, he said, “We will be starting our own Omni channel soon. It is in pilot mode at this juncture. As our customers are not tech savvy, we will have to educate them about downloading the app and using the same to view the products available at the store in the vicinity. They can then consider to pick them up. We are planning to deliver the ordered products at their doorsteps.”
On capital infusion, Singh said that the company commenced operations with a debt capital of ₹5 crore, raised from close friends. “In 2017, we hired an investment banker to raise funds to take care of our expansion plans. The next year, Carpe Diem invested close to Rs ₹6.5 million in the company. .
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...