12 States report a test positivity rate higher than national average

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
As many as 12 States in the country, including Kerala which accounted for more than 50 per cent of the daily cases reported in the country on Saturday, have a weekly test positive rate (TPR) of over 2 per cent, which is the national average. A week ago, only 10 States reported a TPR higher than the national average even though the national number was higher at 2.4 per cent.
As per the data available on Saturday, four States – Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim and Mizoram – have a TPR of over 10 per cent with Kerala having the highest, 14.4 per cent. All Northeastern States, barring Assam, have a TPR greater than the national average, indicating the grievous situation that exists in the region.
Also read: Breakthrough infections should not give us the false idea that vaccines don’t work: Soumya Swaminathan
In the last 24 hours, six States reported more than 1,000 new cases in the country, of which Kerala had the highest at 19,451 cases. Other States with more than 1,000 cases were Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka. In the last 24 hours, India reported over 36,000 fresh Covid cases.
What is really worrying is the fact that the number of daily cases are not dropping for nearly a month. Even the number of daily deaths has been hovering around 500 for long. Till date, as per the official records, as many as 4,31,225 people have succumbed to Covid-19.
There was a lull in the vaccination drive on Sunday as the country celebrated the 75th Independence Day. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country on Sunday were a little over 15.40 lakh till 5.30 pm, taking the overall number of inoculations so far close to 54.44 crore.
While there was virtually no vaccination in a number of States, some States like Gujarat and Kerala managed to vaccinate more 3 lakh beneficiaries. Among other States which crossed 1 lakh-mark on Sunday are Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab.
As of Saturday, more than 42.25 crore people in the country received first dose of vaccine, and 12.13 crore have received both the doses.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...