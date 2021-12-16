15-25% rise in firms participating in campus recruitment at IITs

As the Phase 1 of IIT campus placement season concluded on Wednesday, some of the institutes saw at least 15-25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in the number of companies recruiting this year.

IIT-Bombay, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Madras and IIT-Mandi reported between 1,200 and 1,500 students each accepting offers across key roles in core Engineering and Technology, Software and Information Technology, Research and Development, Analytics, and Consulting.

Rise in pay package

All institutions saw a steady increase in pay packages being offered. IIT-Bombay’s highest CTC offered was around $287,000 (about ₹2.18 crore) by Uber Systems, US, followed by Rubrik, which offered $124,000 (₹94.24 lakh). Other international offers came from Qualcomm, Samsung Research Institute, and Intel Corporation.

Rakuten Group made 26 offers (the highest number of international offers). Qualcomm made 40 offers (the highest number of offers domestically).

As of Day 1, top companies that participated in the campus placement included Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, ONGC, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus, and Bain and Company. The highest domestic packages offered came from Millennium at ₹62.00 lakh/annum, followed by WorldQuant at ₹51.71 lakh/annum and Blackstone at ₹46.62 lakh/annum, according to data shared with BusinessLine.

IIT-Madras reported 1,322 offers being rolled out, while 1,500 students appeared for placements.

The top companies to make the highest number of offers include EXL Service (28 offers), Ola Mobility (27), EY India (23), American Express (22), Microsoft India (19), Enphase Energy, Qualcomm and Kotak Mahindra Bank (17 each), Texas Instruments, and Bajaj Auto (15 each).

“There is a 15 per cent increase in the number of companies that registered for Phase 1 placements. The average pay package has also increased.

“The mean package for domestic offers is ₹20.24 lakh per annum during the current academic year’s placements,” Prof CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Placement), IIT-Madras, told BusinessLine.

IIT-Roorkee

As of December 13, IIT-Roorkee had 265 companies participating in the placement drive for 1,200 pre-placement offers. Around 32 international offers were made.

The highest CTC for international offer went up to ₹2.15 crore per annum, and for domestic it went up to ₹1.8 crore per annum.

Top companies that participated include Accenture Japan Ltd, Amazon, American Express, Bank of America, Cisco, EXL Service, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Havells India Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, Intel, ITC Ltd, JP Morgan, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, OLA Mobility, ONGC, Oracle, Paytm, Reliance Industries, Societe Generale, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Uber, and ZebPay, among others.

IIT-Mandi saw highest packages from Microsoft India for domestic offer and from Diverta for international offer. The institute, however, did not the reveal packages.

The institute said Google, MindTickle, Yugabyte, Housing.com, Oracle, Zomato, Couture, Deloitte, Ugam, ICICI Bank, KPMG, Nation with Namo, and Accenture Japan were some of the new recruiters this year.

“This year a lot of good companies have registered. In the non-core domain, there are a lot of companies visiting IIT-Mandi for various domains such as consulting, product management, analyst etc,” said Dr Tushar Jain, Advisor, Career & Placement Cell, IIT-Mandi.