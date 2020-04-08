22 private medical colleges converted into Covid-19 hospitals

All of the 22 private medical college-hospitals in Telangana have been converted into designated Covid-19 hospitals, adding 15,040 more beds for treatment.

“They have given letters, giving their consent to treat Covid-19 patients. Besides, we have established 1,500 beds in a matter of 15 days at the Gachibowli Stadium,” Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said.

This takes the total number of new beds to 16,500 that are made available for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, if need be.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said the Gandhi Hospital would be the single point contact for all the Covid-19 related treatment.

Positive cases

On Wednesday, the State registered 49 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 453. Of them 45 patients were discharged and 11 died due to the infection, leaving 397 under different stages of treatment. “We are left with only 530 samples. We expect the results to come tomorrow. None of those under treatment in ICU are on ventilators,” he said.

He said the State has made a progress as all of the 25,000 foreign returnees and their contacts will be off quarantine in a day or two.

Also, all but about 300 patients related to ,the Delhi congregation would be sent for home quarantine. A medical team would check on them twice a day.

There are about 200 direct positive cases and 100 indirect positive cases that are connected with the Delhi meeting. The State identified about 1,089 returnees from Delhi and about 2,000 persons that came into contact with them.

All of the 167 quarantine centres are getting vacated after people admitted there have completed the quarantine period.

The Health Minister contended that there has been no incidence of community transmission of the Novel Coronavirus. “All the positive cases so far have some connection with the Covid-19 patients,” he said.