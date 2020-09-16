2.55 lakh crimes registered during coronavirus pandemic: Maharashtra Police

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The Maharashtra Police has registered 2.55 lakh crimes during the coronavirus pandemic, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday.
He said that 34,800 people were arrested and a fine of over Rs 25 crore has been collected by the Police during the COVID period (March to September).
The Minister said that crimes against 1,347 persons were registered with vehicles carrying illegal goods and 96,149 vehicles were seized. He also said that during the period there is a tremendous increase in the number of calls seeking help from the police with the number rising to 1.13 lakh calls.
A total of 204 police personnel and officers, including 184 police constables and 20 officers, have died in the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Control rooms have been set up all over the state, for the police personnel to take immediate action if they notice any symptoms related to the viral infection, Deshmukh said.
The Maharashtra Police has registered 1. 34 lakh cases under the violation of IPC section 188 between March 22 and June 22 for breaching the lockdown orders and 27,511 people were arrested.
