2.63 lakh offences registered under Section 188 in Maharashtra

Since the beginning of the lockdown, 2.63 lakh offences have been registered under Section 188 of the IPC, which was framed to control the spread of the pandemic, Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister, said in a media statement on Monday. Traffic offences were registered against 1,347 vehicles owners and fines of Rs 25.85 crore collected.

Between March 22 and September 20, 2,63,481 offences were registered under Section 188 in the state, and 35,880 persons were arrested.

The Police Department has been directed to take strict action against anti-social elements who have attacked the police force, health department staff, doctors and nurses, who have been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

During this time 359 incidents of assault on police personnel were recorded and 894 persons were arrested, the Home Minister said in the statement.

Since March, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Section 188 of IPC have been used by several states and the Centre to manage the pandemic.

A total of 222 police personnel, including 199 police constables and 23 officers, have died due to the Covid infection. Control rooms have been set up all over the state for police personnel to take immediate action if Covid symptoms are noticed.