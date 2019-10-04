28 candidates in fray for Huzurnagar bypolls in Telangana

Tata Motors shifts track with retail as its new mantra
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
As many as 28 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 Huzurnagar Assembly by-election after withdrawal of nominations on Thursday, official sources said on Friday.
The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President (TPCC) N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to the Lok Sabha. The Huzurnagar bypoll is set to witness a multi-cornered fight as candidates of all major parties, including TRS, the Congress, the TDP and BJP, have entered the fray.
The Congress has fielded Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife N Padmavati Reddy, a former MLA, in the bypoll, while TRS has re-nominated S Saidi Reddy, who lost to Uttam Kumar Reddy in the 2018 Assembly polls. The Telangana Jana Samithi has announced its support for Congress while CPI pledged support to the ruling TRS after talks with the Sonia Gandhi-led party failed. The CPI bitterly fought the TRS in alliance with the Congress and TDP in the December 2018 Assembly polls.
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
Can the new automatic transmission in these models help them bridge the gap in refinement?
Hybrids, full-electrics and autonomous cars will form part of portfolio starting from next year
The allies, who go back a long way, bet big on opportunities in emerging markets
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...