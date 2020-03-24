National

3 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana; total mounts to 36

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

Three more persons, all of them returned from abroad in recent days, have been tested positive in Hyderabad. This takes the total number of Novel Coronavirus positive cases to 36 in the State.

One person, who returned from London to Kukatpally, another from Germany to Chandanagar, and a woman, who recently visited Dubai, were tested positive.

With the numbers growing up, the State government has decided to conduct tests on all those suffering from fever in the identified areas.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going review the situation after declaring lockdown in the State on Monday.

He's expected to announce a few more measures to help arrest the spread of the virus.

(

Published on March 24, 2020
Telangana
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu goes up to 15 after three new cases