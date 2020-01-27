₹30 crore infra spend to bring vibrancy to Peenya: Shettar

Karnataka government’s ₹30 crore grant to Peenya industrial area will strengthen the infrastructure to bring vibrancy to the manufacturing sector, said Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

At an interaction with industry to discuss the development of MSMEs organised by Peenya Industry Association, Shettar said the Cabinet has sanctioned a grant of ₹30 crore for development of infrastructure in the estate. Peenya industry has contributed greatly to the State as well as the country by providing over nine lakh jobs.

Peenya development

The Minister assured industrialists that roadblocks to utilising the ₹30 crore will be resolved. He further promised to meet the BBMP officials and executive engineers appointed to work towards better utilisation of the fund. The Minister instructed the officials to prepare DPR and initiate tender process.

He said Karnataka will be made the leading industry-friendly State. “I have met and discussed with Peenya industrialists several time as the industries minister. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too has been supporting this aim by responding positively to matters related to Industry department,” he added.

Industry township

Responding to the queries regarding the nod for Peenya industry township, the Minister said he has given complete approval for the same and added that the City Development Department too, which initially had not approved the proposal, is expressing its approval. He said a meeting with the departments concerned was convened and the proposal will be tabled for the Cabinet nod soon.

President of Peenya Industries Association Srinivas Asranna; former president Giri MM; Senior Vice-President Prakash C;, Vice-President Pranesh C; Secretary Vijaykumar S Makal and others participated in the interaction programme.

Davos

Describing his recent visit to Davos a great success, the Minister said, “We were able to meet world leaders at the Karnataka Pavilion at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. As many as 40 industrialists discussed various crucial issues with our delegation led by the chief minister and presented their demands. The Chief Minister Yediyurappa has agreed to resolve a few administrative issues that were posing hurdles for investments such as making certain amends to Land Reforms Act.”