40,000 to be vaccinated at one go on June 6

Hyderabad will witness the biggest Covid-19 vaccination camp in the country so far with over 40,000 people getting vaccinated on June 6 at the sprawling Hitex Exhibition Grounds at Madhapur.

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), an umbrella organisation comprising IT players, has teamed up with Cyberabad police and Medicover group of hospitals to organise the camp. The camp, which will open at 8 am and close at 9 pm, will have 500 counters to administer Covaxin to people above the age of 18 years. CoWin registration is mandatory for a slot booking. A confirmation will be sent immediately on successful registration. The slot time will also be intimidated by Medicover subsequently.

“Such vaccination drive will help us control the surge as well as prevent a possible third wave,” VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said.

“Vaccination has proven to be effective in combating the pandemic in many countries. Since we are hugely populated, it is necessary to conduct such mass vaccination drives to cover the maximum number of people,” Hari Krishna, Executive Director of Medicover Group of Hospitals India says, said.