National

40,000 to be vaccinated at one go on June 6

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 04, 2021

Hundreds of IT employees and there family members wait to register for the Covid-19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive at Hitec in Madhapur, in Hyderabad on Friday   -  PTI

Hyderabad will witness the biggest Covid-19 vaccination camp in the country so far with over 40,000 people getting vaccinated on June 6 at the sprawling Hitex Exhibition Grounds at Madhapur.

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), an umbrella organisation comprising IT players, has teamed up with Cyberabad police and Medicover group of hospitals to organise the camp. The camp, which will open at 8 am and close at 9 pm, will have 500 counters to administer Covaxin to people above the age of 18 years. CoWin registration is mandatory for a slot booking. A confirmation will be sent immediately on successful registration. The slot time will also be intimidated by Medicover subsequently.

“Such vaccination drive will help us control the surge as well as prevent a possible third wave,” VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said.

“Vaccination has proven to be effective in combating the pandemic in many countries. Since we are hugely populated, it is necessary to conduct such mass vaccination drives to cover the maximum number of people,” Hari Krishna, Executive Director of Medicover Group of Hospitals India says, said.

Published on June 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.