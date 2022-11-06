Nearly 50 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin lying with the firm are set to expire early next year as there are no takers owing to poor demand, company sources said.

Due to lack of product demand, production stoppage of Covaxin was initiated by Bharat Biotech earlier this year, though the vaccine maker has established manufacturing to reach an annualised capacity of 1 billion doses at the end of 2021.

“Bharat Biotech has more than 200 million doses of Covaxin in bulk form and approximately 50 million doses in vials ready to use. Due to lack of product demand, production stoppage of Covaxin was initiated several months ago, earlier this year,” sources told PTI.

“Covaxin doses in vials are set to expire during early 2023, resulting in losses for the company,” sources further said.

However, the quantum of loss that Bharat Biotech would incur in the event of all the 50 million doses expiring next year is not known.

So far, 219.71 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including Covaxin have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.