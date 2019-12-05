60% voter turnout recorded in Karnataka by-polls

By-elections to the 15 Assembly constituencies held on Thursday witnessed about close to 60 per cent voter turnout and the elections by and large was peaceful. Results are to be out on December 9.

By-elections were necessitated by MLAs belonging to the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) parties resigning and defecting to join the BJP.

According to Election Commission data, constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district – Shivajinagar, KR Puram, MahalakshmiLayout and Yeshwantpur witnessed low voter turnout. While rest of the constituencies in the State clocked over 60 per cent turnout.