62 from AP, TS make it to Hurun India rich list

Sixty-two individuals on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2020 are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With 20 entrants, pharmaceuticals industry accounts for the most number of wealth creators from these Telugu States.

The pharma sector accounts for 32 per cent of the richest in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by food processing (11 per cent), construction & engineering (8 per cent). AP and TS added nine new entrants to the list.

With ₹49,200-crore, Murali Divi and Family of Divi’s Labs top the AP and TS list followed by B Parthasaradhi (₹13,900 crore) of Hetero Drugs. Next in line are K Satish Reddy and family of Dr Reddy’s ( ₹11,200 crore); P Pitchi Reddy (₹11,000 crore) and PV Krishna Reddy ( ₹10,700 crore) of MEIL; GV Prasad and family of Dr Reddy’s (₹9,400 crore); Jupally Rameshwar Rao and family (₹8,900 crore); M Satyanarayana Reddy of MSN Labs ( ₹8,700 crore); VC Nannapaneni of Natco Pharma ( ₹7,500 crore); and C Vishveswara Rao and family of Navayuga Engineering ( ₹4,900 crore).

Chigurupati Krishna Prasad, 65 of Granules India and C Satyanarayana, 59 of Laurus Labs gained wealth by 218 per cent and 210 per cent respectively and are among two of the top wealth gainers in India. New additions include GS Raju and family of Deccan Fine Chemicals ( ₹3,400 crore), C Venkateshwar Reddy of Aparna ( ₹2,500 crore), Ramoji Rao of Ushodaya Enterpririses, Meka Yugandhar of Karvy (₹1,100 crore) and Varaprasad Reddy of Shantha Biotech ( ₹100 crore).

The cumulative wealth of individuals in the AP & T list registered a 34 per cent increase over last year. With a wealth of ₹4,700 crore, Mahima Datla and family is the only woman entrant on the list.