88% of Indians want mandatory use of mask in public areas: Survey

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, carried out a survey to know whether people want the mandatory use of masks in public spaces and what should be done to enforce it.

The survey received over 15,000 responses from 202 districts of India.

The report revealed that 88 per cent of the respondents want the government to make the use of mask mandatory, while only 12 per cent disagreed.

The survey report noted that a whopping 85 per cent of respondents want the government to either penalise, punish, or both, if anyone flouts the protocol.

People have also said that the administration can even issue challans to violators through Arogya Setu.

LocalCircles said it will submit a copy of this report to senior officers of Central and State governments so that they can consider mandating and enforcing the wearing of masks across India.

Meanwhile, the tally of coronavirus in India has breached the 60-lakh mark after 82,170 new cases were reported in the country.

Around 1,039 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The toll now stands at 95,542.

Of the 60,74,703 cases, India currently has 9,62,640 active cases, while 5,01,6521 people have been discharged.

India is the second-worst affected country by the coronavirus. However, the recovery rate in India is among the highest in the world.