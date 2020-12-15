A chat with farmers, launching new projects on PM's Kutch plan today

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
On his visit to Kutch on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Punjabi farmers, who have settled here for decades. Modi will also interact with the district's progressive farmers, especially those cultivating horticulture crops besides doing conventional farming.
The meeting is also seen with much anticipation about a likely indication or comment from the Prime Minister on the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.
He will also meet the handicraft artisans from Kutch.
In this less than a five-hour stay in Kutch, the Prime Minister will attend virtual foundation stone-laying ceremony for a desalination plant at Mandvi and a fully-automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch.
The 100-million litres per day (MLD) Desalination Plant is believed to strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Canal Grid, SAUNI network and treated waste water infrastructure. The plant will transform seawater to potable drinking water for nearly 8 lakh people across Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas. This is one of the five such desalination plants coming up in Gujarat.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Kutch District Milk Cooperative's Sarhad Dairy's fully-automated milk processing and packing plant at Anjar. The plant with 2-lakh litres per day of milk processing capacity will cost ₹121 crore.
The biggest eye-catching event of Modi's Kutch visit is the world's largest 30-gigawatt (Gw) Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village closer to the international border. Spread across over 72,600 hectares, the park will have a dedicated zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.
As the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2012, Modi had inaugurated Gujarat Solar Park with a capacity of 500 Mw spread across 1,200 hectares at Charanka in North Gujarat.
"The world is worried over global warming and climate change issues. We are thinking for the solutions from the desert. There is a big scope for solar energy generation from Kutch desert," Modi had stated during his last visit to Kutch as Gujarat CM.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...