A chat with farmers, launching new projects on PM's Kutch plan today

On his visit to Kutch on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Punjabi farmers, who have settled here for decades. Modi will also interact with the district's progressive farmers, especially those cultivating horticulture crops besides doing conventional farming.

The meeting is also seen with much anticipation about a likely indication or comment from the Prime Minister on the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

He will also meet the handicraft artisans from Kutch.

Other programmes

In this less than a five-hour stay in Kutch, the Prime Minister will attend virtual foundation stone-laying ceremony for a desalination plant at Mandvi and a fully-automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch.

The 100-million litres per day (MLD) Desalination Plant is believed to strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Canal Grid, SAUNI network and treated waste water infrastructure. The plant will transform seawater to potable drinking water for nearly 8 lakh people across Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas. This is one of the five such desalination plants coming up in Gujarat.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Kutch District Milk Cooperative's Sarhad Dairy's fully-automated milk processing and packing plant at Anjar. The plant with 2-lakh litres per day of milk processing capacity will cost ₹121 crore.

The biggest eye-catching event of Modi's Kutch visit is the world's largest 30-gigawatt (Gw) Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village closer to the international border. Spread across over 72,600 hectares, the park will have a dedicated zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.

As the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2012, Modi had inaugurated Gujarat Solar Park with a capacity of 500 Mw spread across 1,200 hectares at Charanka in North Gujarat.

"The world is worried over global warming and climate change issues. We are thinking for the solutions from the desert. There is a big scope for solar energy generation from Kutch desert," Modi had stated during his last visit to Kutch as Gujarat CM.