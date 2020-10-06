A health clinic in Telangana that revives sick industrial units

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
A health clinic in the city is resuscitating life back into the sick micro and small industrial units. Using a technology solution, the health clinic assesses the health of the unit in question and takes a quick call whether it is ready for a revival prescription.
The Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited (TIHCL), a venture promoted by the Telangana Government, has so far vetted 220 cases and revived the livelihoods of over 1,800 people.
“Of these, 12 applications were rejected as they were found to be wilful defaulters. As many as 67 units have been aided with revival,” B Yerram Raju, Director of TIHCL, told BusinessLine. While 30 of the 67 units received financial support, the remaining units received strategic consulting and mentoring support.
The industrial health clinic has, so far, disbursed ₹2.83 crore (by end of March 2020).
Raju said, “We handhold all the units for one year or till such time we feel that they are following regulations well and are fully recovered. Several micro and small units hit a roadblock at some point of their journey, forcing them to close the shop. Reasons could range from working capital shortages to bumpy economic conditions.”
The Telangana government set up the health clinic two years ago to revive at least some of the sick units by offering financial support and mentoring.
Yerram Raju said the health clinic partnered with Microsoft for technology assistance. Its i-Health application facilitates entrepreneurs to access the product. “What they need to do is answering the in-built checklist. The replies help us to take a call on pick a unit for revival package. If fit for revival, the enterprise will be asked to register on website by paying a nominal fee. Due diligence will be completed within five working days,” he said.
“If need be, the TIHCL would co-finance the margin amount required for release of revival and restructuring funds. It also facilitates the release of pending incentives, if any, from the State Government,” he said.
The TIHCL is in talks with the Nabard and SIDBI to expand its reach. “We hope we will be able to access higher capital by the end of the year,” he said.
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...