Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Tuesday as he accused political parties in the state of doing nothing but stabbing people in the back.

In a virtual press briefing, Kejriwal said development and progress in UP have been held back by its “dirty politics” and “corrupt leaders”. People in the state want an honest government, which only AAP can provide, he added.

Citing Delhi’s Mohalla clinics, free water and electricity, healthcare and education facilities, the chief minister said the people of Uttar Pradesh were being deprived of these basic amenities by the parties that have formed governments in the state over the years.

“Why do the people of UP travel to Delhi for every major and minor facility? If a family living in Kanpur has to send their child to a good college, they have to send her to Delhi. If a person living in Gorakhpur has to get good medical treatment for his parents, they have to come to Delhi. Why,” he questioned.

The people of Uttar Pradesh put their trust and faith in every party and gave them a chance, but these parties “stabbed the people in their backs”, Kejriwal claimed.

“There is only one thing lacking in the politics of Uttar Pradesh, which is honesty and intent. This is what AAP has. It is with this honesty that AAP has transformed Delhi. We proved that the governments do not lack resources but honest intent,” he asserted while announcing that AAP will contest the Assembly elections in the state in 2022.

“I appeal to you to give one chance to AAP and you will forget about other political parties, as has happened in Delhi, where the party has formed the government thrice in a row,” Kejriwal said.

He said many people from Uttar Pradesh who are living in Delhi have told him that AAP should fight elections in the state.

“They want all the services that are offered in Delhi to be offered in UP as well. They said the people of Uttar Pradesh are fed up with these old parties and will come forward to support AAP and defeat these big leaders who consider UP as their property,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister charged that parties that had formed governments in Uttar Pradesh had done nothing other than benefit themselves.

“Can the biggest state in the country not turn into the most developed state in the country? If Sangam Vihar area in Delhi can have a Mohalla clinic, why not Gomti Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh? If Delhi can have the best government hospitals in the country, why is it that conditions in the government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh are so bad?

“If the people of Delhi can receive 24-hour power supply, why should people of UP suffer from long hours of power cuts? If the people of Delhi can receive free electricity, why are people of UP receiving huge electricity bills? If children in Delhi can receive quality education in government schools at par with private schools, why is the condition of government schools in UP so bad,” Kejriwal questioned.

People of Delhi wanted their lives to improve, their children to get a good education, their families to get good healthcare services, and an honest government, which is why they chose AAP thrice, he said.

It happened because for the first time people saw the work being done in Delhi, and they got an honest government that works for them and with them, Kejriwal claimed.

The AAP national convener said the party has formed governments in Delhi thrice and has become the main opposition party in Punjab in just eight years due to the love and support of the people.