Think about issues with a 'Nishpaksh' spirit, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, on Monday, that all political parties need to work in the larger interest of nation without any bias.

“When we come to Parliament, we should forget Paksh and Vipaksh. We should think about issues with a Nishpaksh spirit and work in the larger interest of the nation,” Modi said in his opening customary remarks to the media here on the first day of 17 Lok Sabha.

The first session of newly constituted lower house will continue till July 26.

Message to the opposition

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of opposition in parliamentary democracy. He expressed hope that the opposition will play an active role and accordingly participate in house proceedings. “The opposition need not worry about their numbers in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

This will be second term that not a single opposition party has got 10 per cent (54) of total strength of the house, which means that no opposition leader can technically be conferred the title of Leader of Opposition (LoP). The LoP is given rank of a Cabinet Minister and (s)he can automatically be part of key committees.

PM Modi expressed happiness in the increased number of women Parliamentarians in the 17th Lok Sabha. 78 women were elected to the Lok Sabha (14 per cent of the strength of the house), which is an all time high. The 16th Lok Sabha had 62 women MPs.

The Lok Sabha this time has 300 first-time MPs and 197 MPs who have been re-elected for a second consecutive term.

“Today marks the start of the first session after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. I welcome all new MPs. With them comes new hopes, new aspirations and new determination to serve,” Modi said, and added that Parliament can fulfil the aspirations of people when it functions smoothly.

New session

The session will provide 30 sittings spread over 40 days in Lok Sabha and 27 sittings spread over 37 days sittings in the Rajya Sabha. The session will mainly be devoted to Oath taking, Election of Speaker, the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Financial Business relating to Union Budget for 2019-20. However, time will also be provided for the transaction of essential Legislative and Non-Legislative business during the session.

The resolution seeking Extension of Proclamation issued by the President on December 19under article 356 of the Constitution of India in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir is also required to be approved by both Houses of Parliament by July 2.

The Economic Survey of India will be presented to Parliament on July 4. The Union Budget for 2019- 20 will be presented to Lok Sabha on July 5 at 11.00 AM.

Ten Ordinances have been promulgated during the inter-session period, which are to be replaced by Acts of Parliament as they shall cease to operate at the expiration of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament, i.e., by August 1. 46 Bills have lapsed on dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha, which were at various stages in both the Houses. Some of these important bills are likely to be revived and brought before Parliament.