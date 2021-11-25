ADB approves $1.5-bn loan for Covid vaccines in India

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Thursday, approved a $1.5-billion loan to India to help the government purchase safe and effective vaccines against Covid.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is expected to cofinance an additional $500 million for the project. The loans will fund at least 667 million Covid vaccine doses for an estimated 317 million people.
It will support India’s National Deployment and Vaccination Plan, which aims to fully vaccinate 944.7 million people aged 18 years old and above, accounting for 68.9 per cent of the population.
Priority groups include health care and frontline workers, senior citizens, and those aged 45–59 years with comorbidities.
“ADB’s support will help the government protect its citizens from further transmission of this disease and save lives,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. “Vaccines are critical in overcoming the intertwined health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic, including rejuvenating economic activities, sustaining health services, restoration of livelihoods, and reopening of educational institutions, with renewed focus on social and human development priorities.”
An ongoing ADB technical assistance grant of $4 million, which includes $2-million support from ADB’s Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction, is helping strengthen India’s vaccine delivery system.
This includes improving the monitoring of biomedical waste management, risk communication, and community engagement to raise awareness on Covid-appropriate behavior and the benefits of vaccination, with a focus on women and vulnerable groups.
This support is being provided in close collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
The project is financed through ADB’s $9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility launched in December 2020 to provide rapid and equitable vaccine-related support to ADB developing member countries.
In 2020, ADB approved a $1.5 billion Covid Active Response and Expenditure Support Program to support India in its immediate pandemic response efforts, and another $300 million loan to strengthen and improve access to comprehensive primary health care in urban areas and to better respond to future pandemics and other emergencies.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...