After low-cost version, ‘pad man’ aims to make biodegradable ones

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
After making an affordable sanitary pad, Arunachalam Muruganatham, who is considered to be the ‘pad man’ of India’, aims to come out with yet another innovation in the same category.
He said he plans to introduce a biodegradable sanitary pad to address a mammoth problem of sanitary pads getting piled up in landfills.
Muruganatham, who presented the story behind his innovation at the Sustainability Summit, organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), said a machine was ready and trials were on to create a biodegradable pad. “I am confident that it will work, but would take some time before the final product hits the market,” he said.
He said that the problem was quite huge as an estimated 1,200 crore sanitary pads were discarded every ýear. “They take take 500 to 800 years to degrade as the plastic used in them is non-biodegradable,” he said, quoting Menstrual Health Alliance India.
Muruganatham, who faced several difficulties in making the affordable pads, said he believes in sustainable models. Asked whether he is gunning to become a unicorn, he said it was not a target.
“What is the use of becoming a unicorn without creating any social impact? I could reach to the places with my product where no corporate firm could venture,” he said.
“My dream was to be a solution to a problem. I have set up 5,300 low-cost sanitary pad-making machines in different parts of the country,” he said.
“I have created a measurable social impact. Over 4.5 crore women shifted from unhygienic methods to hygienic sanitary pads,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...