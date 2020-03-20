After Maharashtra, Ahmedabad to mark suspected COVID-19 patients with indelible ink: Report

After the Maharashtra government, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), following suit, has decided to ‘stamp’ suspected COVID-19 cases who have been asked to home quarantine, according to media reports.

Suspected patients will be marked with indelible ink which will last for 14-day days, Business Insider reported.

The first initiative of stamping suspected cases will begin at Ahmedabad and Surat airports.

According to the report, JP Shivahare, the Heath Commissioner AMC, said that this step will be followed throught the State.

The decision comes in light of nine patients flouting the rules of home quarantine who had been caught by the authorities as per the report.

As of Friday, Gujarat has five confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

“Till now we have five positive cases of #Covid19India in Gujarat. Ahmedabad-2, Surat-1, Vadodara-1, Rajkot-1,” the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat tweeted from their official account.

Following the nationwide ‘Janta Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Gujarat government will be suspending movement of all public transport buses across the State as per previous reports.

The State government of Maharashtra had decided on Monday to stamp the left hand of those who have been kept under quarantine to prevent patients from breaching home quarantine rules. More than 17 people had escaped home quarantine in the past few weeks and had been deboarded from various trains according to media reports.

The health minister had said that indelible ink that is used during the election to mark voters will be used to stamp the COVID-19 suspected patients.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

So far over 200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India with the death toll from the virus at 4 according to the Union Health Ministry.