After over three months, less than 40k Covid cases reported in single day across country: Govt data

Samsung Tab A7: Affordable Android tablet that works well
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new fatalities registered during the same period remained under 500, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
India’s Covid-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429, with 36,470 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 72,01,070 people have recuperated from Covid-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has remained below 7 lakh for five days in a row. There are 6,25,857 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, the 30-lakh mark on August 23 and 40 lakh cases on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh cases on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,44,20,894 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 9,58,116 samples being tested on Monday.
