AIADMK debates over party leadership for coming election

Independence Day in Tamil Nadu saw hectic activity in the ruling AIADMK amid raging leadership debate within the party on who the Chief Minister candidate will be for the 2021 elections.
Two parallel discussions - one among leaders loyal to Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS) and the other loyal to former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam (OPS) - happened at different locations to debate on the issue. OPS is AIADMK’s coordinator while EPS is co-coordinator.
A few days ago, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju said that CM would be chosen by elected MLAs while his colleague and Dairy Minister KT Rajenthra Balaji projected the incumbent as the CM candidate.
However, today’s drama came to an end when both EPS and OPS issued a joint statement saying party leaders and functionaries should refrain from posting personal comments to the media and warned of action against those going against the order.
Palaniswami after unfurling the tricolour at Fort St George on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations said that this is a government for the people and he has won people’s love and support, and will continue to work for them. This was the only goal, he said.
