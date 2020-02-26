Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on Delhi situation

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in northeast Delhi where communal violence has claimed at least 22 lives, officials said.

Doval met Shah soon after his visit to the riot-affected areas of the national capital arrived at the latter’s North Block office. This was the NSA’s second visit to the violence-hit localities in less than 24 hours.

The NSA briefed the Home Minister about the current law and order situation in northeast Delhi and steps taken to bring back normalcy there, a Home Ministry official said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik attended the meeting.

At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.