Allow candidates to write job exams in regional languages: KTR

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has asked the Union Government to allow candidates appearing for various competitive examinations to write in their respective regional languages.

“Allowing applicants to write competitive exams in their respective languages will provide equal and fair opportunity to the candidates from all the states,” he said.

In a letter to Union Minister of State incharge of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Jithendra Singh on Sunday, K T Rama Rao has said that competitive examinations were being held only in English and Hindi, putting candidates who studied in regional languages in a disadvantageous position.

“Every year many candidates from different States appear for competitive exams for recruitment in Central services, departments and undertakings through Union Public Service Commission and other recruitment agencies,” he pointed out.

He drew his attention to an appeal made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making a similar request a few months ago.

“Asking them to write the examinations only English and Hindi is a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or not from Hindi speaking States,” he observed.

Welcoming the recent Union Cabinet’s approval to set up a National Recruitment Agency, facilitate a Common Eligibility Test ( NRA-CET) and allow candidates to write the exams in 12 Indian languages, he said the proposed changes were not being implemented properly.

“For instance, in a recent job notification for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Investigative Agency, candidates are allowed to write the exam only in Hindi or English. Same is the case with a few other employment notifications in the recent past,” he pointed out.

This came as a rude shock to applicants belonging to regional languages, he said.

“I humbly request you to look into this issue and permit candidates taking all competitive exams conducted by the Union Government to write in regional languages also,” he said in the letter.

.