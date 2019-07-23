National

Am ready to happily sacrifice my position: Kumaraswamy

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy speaking in the Karnataka Assembly, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on July 22, 2019. - Photo: K Murali Kumar

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he was ready to “sacrifice” his post happily, as he replied to the confidence motion debate in the Assembly.

“I am ready to happily sacrifice this position,” Kumaraswamy said after the Assembly debated the confidence motion for four days. He also said he had no intention to drag the trust vote and added, “I apologise to the Speaker and the people of the state.”

Kumaraswamy also said discussions were on why he had not resigned and was sticking to the chair. He said when the 2018 Assembly polls results were out, he had plans to quit politics. “My political entry itself was all of a sudden and unexpected,” he said.

