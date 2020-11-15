Amit Shah calls meeting to review rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Even though the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has been falling steadily, Delhi and a few other States around the capital have been reporting relatively higher number of novel coronavirus cases.

With Delhi reporting yet another day with over 7,000 new cases, Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting to review the Covid-19 management measures undertaken in the capital on Sunday. This second such high-level meeting called by the Home Minister since the Covid-19 pandemic is being attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

India currently has less than 4.8 lakh active Covid-19 cases, but cases have been rising in many States particularly, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh apart from Delhi which reported 7,340 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases reported by these States were over 2,000 each.

Even though it was well-known that air pollution can aggravate the Covid-19 situation and the National Green Tribunal ordered banning of crackers in the capital and many other highly-polluted cities in the country, there were widespread bursting of crackers in Delhi, leading to significantly high levels of particulate matter in the atmosphere.

According to SAFAR, which tracks concentration of PM10 and PM2.5, the average concentration of pollutants in the capital’s air was over 1,000 parts per million midnight, possibly due to crackers as crop stubble burning events were significantly down as compared to the previous day. Fortunately, the wind conditions were favourable to flush away the pollutants since Saturday midnight.