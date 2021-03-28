Amit Shah sure of Bengal win

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Congratulating the Election Commission for the “peaceful conduct” of the first phase of elections in Assam and West Bengal, Union Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah said here on Sunday that West Bengal never witnessed such an eventless election in the recent past. He said no incidents of violence were reported from the State, and said it is an indication that BJP will win more than 200 seats to the Assembly.
He said of the 37 seats that went to polling booths in West Bengal on Saturday, the BJP will win 26 seats. The BJP’s calculation is that if it manages to set a momentum in the first three phases, it can pose a real threat to the invincible Mamata Banerjee. In Assam, Shah said his party will win 30 of the 47 seats where elections were held in the first phase.
He said the 10 years of Trinamool Congress rule in the State was marked by exploitation, appeasement, corruption and violence. The Union Home Minister added that people had hoped the State would prosper when Banerjee ended the Left rule in the State. “But nothing changed,” he said. He urged the voters in Nandigram to start the change in the State by defeating Banerjee.
In Assam, he said the “politics of development” as shown by the Sarbanand Sonewal Government will help the BJP to retain power. He parried questions on a meeting some NCP leaders reportedly had with him in Ahmedabad.
