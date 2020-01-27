Andhra Pradesh Assembly adopts resolution to abolish Legislative Council

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to pave way for abolition of the Legislative Council.
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy moved a statutory resolution in the Assembly earlier in the day seeking the abolition of the Legislative Council, which was approved by the members.
Earlier in the day, the State Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister passed a resolution to abolish the council. The resolution was later moved in the Assembly and after a debate was approved with 133 members present in the 175-member House.
Reddy said there was no need to have a council which was creating hurdles in making laws by elected representatives. Justifying the move, he said the Council Chairman’s decision to refer important Bills passed by the Legislative Assembly to the Select Committee had caused concern among members of the Assembly and were against the interest of people.
The AP Legislative Council with 58 members is dominated by the opposition Telugu Desam Party with 32 members and the ruling YSR Congress Party has 9 members. With the numbers not expected to change for at least two more years, the Jagan government expects a tough task in carrying out legislative business. The government is facing the heat with the Legislative Council trying to block the proposed three capitals, as opposed to Amaravati as a capital city which was being developed by the N Chandrababau Naidu regime. The government sees this as a move to provide a decentralised development model for the State.
While the Legislative Assembly passed the Bills seeking the three capitals and repeal of the AP Capital Area Development Authority, the TDP-dominated Council has been insisting on referring them to a select committee.
During the NT Rama Rao-led Telugu Desam regime, the Council was abolished in the united AP in 1985, which was later revived by the Congress regime.
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...