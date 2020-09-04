Andhra Pradesh Govt spending ₹10 crore a day on Covid care

Andhra Pradesh Government is spending ₹10.18 crore per day on tackling Covid-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed at a review meeting on Covid control chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Friday.

Of the daily expenditure ₹4.3 crore is for tests, ₹1.31 crore on food for patients and ₹4.57 crore on medicines.

The Officials said the State has 138 Covid care hospitals with 37,441 beds with 2,462 general beds, 11,177 oxygen -supported beds and 2,651 ICU beds vacant and available as on Friday.

The State government will also complete the process for recruitment of staff for 30,887 posts in Health Department in ten days. So far 21,673 posts were filled on contract basis and for the 9,971 regular posts, 4,676 were filled and recruitment is under progress for the remaining 5,295 posts.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up Help Desks with Arogya Mitras at every Aarogyasri network hospital and said Help Desks should also be available at every empanelled hospitals, said a release.