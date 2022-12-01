The Andhra Pradesh government will be imposing a hefty penalty on the use of single-use plastic as part of its measures to implement guidelines of the Supreme Court of India.

The use of the banned plastic/polythene carry bags and other products are now liable to attract a penalty of ₹50,000 for a first-time offender and up to ₹1 lakh if used again. The distributors who stock the banned products will have to pay a fine of up to ₹50,000.

As per the order, petty traders and street vendors are also liable for a fine of ₹5,000 if they are found using the banned category of plastic carry bags.

The order also noted that the sale and use of the polythene carry bags will now be strictly monitored from the ground level in the villages by the staff of the village secretariats, Panchayat Raj officials and Municipal Commissioners in their respective jurisdictions.

