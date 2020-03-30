Andhra Pradesh puts private hospitals on alert as coronavirus tally goes up to 21

The total number of Coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 21. However, a 65-year old man who has been under treatment in Visakhapatnam since March 17 after being tested positive has recovered and tested negative.

The Government has issued an order for setting up of additional sample collection centres at all private medical colleges. “All private medical college hospitals and other private hospitals are directed to place their premises with all available resources and man power at the disposal of the district collector as and when required,” Department of Health said in a bulletin. Efforts are on to identify hotspots around cluster of coronavirus positive tested patients and joint collectors have been made responsible for monitoring the medical teams in Covid hospitals, it added.

Augmenting bed strength for isolation purpose has been initiated and collectors have been asked to obtain details of hotels, function/marriage halls, and convention centres which can be converted into isolation wards.