Annapoorna Masalas and Spices expands its product range

Coimbatore-based Annapoorna Masalas and Spices is expanding its product portfolio with the introduction of nine new blends of Tamil Nadu’s most popular delicacies.

The blends include Chettinad Pepper Chicken Roast Masala, Madurai Mutton Chukka Masala, Dindigul Mutton Kulambu Masala, Tuticorin Parotta Salna Masala, Kongunadu Nattu Kozhi Kulambu Masala, Nellai Puli Kulambu Masala, Chettinad Milagu Kulambu Masala, Ambur Biryani Masala and Dindigul Biryani Masala under biryani variants category.

The products would be available under seven different categories such as blended spices, pure spices, biryani variants, TN regional blends, ready-to-cook and meal mixes said Vijay Prasad, Executive Director, Annapoorna Masalas and Spices.

Expansion plans

Stating that the company’s products have been in the forefront since its inception in 1975, he said, “We foresee huge opportunity for regional blends with targeted products that appeal to local tastes and palates”.

The company plans to expand its current product portfolio of 53 products and 101 SKUs to over 80 products in the next 3 years.

Annapoorna will take a differentiated approach to enable this growth, by not only covering the entire gamut of pure and blended spices but by deep-diving into India’s rich food heritage and culture, to revive spices that are unique to small regions across the country and widen its offering to new, innovative sub-categories.

The company’s 35,000 sq ft manufacturing plant at Vadavalli in Coimbatore has a capacity of 35 tonnes of production per day and is well-equipped to support the brand’s growth plan, he said.