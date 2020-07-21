AP, AMUL sign up to help self-help groups, boost milk cooperatives

Andhra Pradesh Government has signed an MoU with the milk cooperative giant AMUL (Anand Milk Union Limited) to provide fillip to the empowerment of women self-help groups and by encouraging the milk cooperatives in government sector.

Terming Andhra Pradesh as the gateway to the South, State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said, “AMUL will help the women groups and give dairy farming in cooperative sector an opportunity and exposure to world class infrastructure, technology and marketing opportunities which would improve their standard of living and in self-reliance of women.”

The MoU was signed by Special Chief Secretary Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Poonam Malkondaiah and AMUL Chennai Zonal Head Rajan on behalf of AMUL.

The Chief Minister spoke with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Managing Director RS Sodi, and Chairman of Sabarkant District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, Sambalbhai Patel through a video conference.

The Chief Minister said that IRMA (Institute of Rural Management) should be started in the State and Pulivendula has all the facilities that can host the unit for research and training, he said.

Sodi said the State has been producing 4 crore litres of milk per day and appreciated the State Government initiatives towards women self-reliance. The MoU will be mutually beneficial.

Though the State stands fourth in milk production, only 24 per cent was going to the organised sector. The partnership with AMUL is seen to help farmers and SHGs get good price.

Under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara, the State is providing 90 lakh women SHGs ₹11,000 crore per year.

The State sees itself as a gateway to the South with Ananthapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam being closer to the neighbouring States and Telangana being close, it has the potential of being a marketing hub.