AP, AMUL sign up to help self-help groups, boost milk cooperatives

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Andhra Pradesh Government has signed an MoU with the milk cooperative giant AMUL (Anand Milk Union Limited) to provide fillip to the empowerment of women self-help groups and by encouraging the milk cooperatives in government sector.
Terming Andhra Pradesh as the gateway to the South, State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said, “AMUL will help the women groups and give dairy farming in cooperative sector an opportunity and exposure to world class infrastructure, technology and marketing opportunities which would improve their standard of living and in self-reliance of women.”
The MoU was signed by Special Chief Secretary Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Poonam Malkondaiah and AMUL Chennai Zonal Head Rajan on behalf of AMUL.
The Chief Minister spoke with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Managing Director RS Sodi, and Chairman of Sabarkant District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, Sambalbhai Patel through a video conference.
The Chief Minister said that IRMA (Institute of Rural Management) should be started in the State and Pulivendula has all the facilities that can host the unit for research and training, he said.
Sodi said the State has been producing 4 crore litres of milk per day and appreciated the State Government initiatives towards women self-reliance. The MoU will be mutually beneficial.
Though the State stands fourth in milk production, only 24 per cent was going to the organised sector. The partnership with AMUL is seen to help farmers and SHGs get good price.
Under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara, the State is providing 90 lakh women SHGs ₹11,000 crore per year.
The State sees itself as a gateway to the South with Ananthapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam being closer to the neighbouring States and Telangana being close, it has the potential of being a marketing hub.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...