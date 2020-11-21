AP CM lays foundation stone for 4 fishing harbours, 25 aqua hubs

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on World Fisheries Day on Saturday, laid the foundation stone in virtual mode for the construction of four new fishing harbours and 25 aqua hubs in the State with a total outlay of Rs 1,735 crore.
The harbours will come up at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada along the Bay of Bengal coast.
The aqua hubs are proposed to be set up in each Lok Sabha constituency, where needed, to help market aqua produce within the State.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said in all eight fishing harbours and four fish landing centres would be developed in the state at a total cost of Rs 3,000 crore in a phased manner.
This would benefit 6.3 lakh fishermen and help them step up fishing and allied marine activities.
The four harbours would be completed in the next two years, he said.
The Chief Minister said the new facilities could increase fish and prawn catch by about 2.37 lakh tonnes, with a Gross Value Addition of Rs 500 crore and generate direct and indirect employment for 85,000 people.
The green energy harbours would have modern facilities like cold storage units, fish processing units, chill centers, boat handling and repair facilities.
The government planned to provide one or two cargo berths in the fishing harbours, wherever feasible, to facilitate export operations, the Chief Minister added.
Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister S Appala Raju, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and other senior officials attended.
