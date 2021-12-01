AP CM seeks support from NITI Aayog for sops to industry

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar to extend support in securing concessions for industries and special status to the State.

In a meeting with the NITI Aayog team in Amaravati on Tuesday, Reddy requested for a similar kind of support that was offered to the backward districts like Koraput, Balangir and Bundelkhand.

The Chief Minister also urged NITI Aayog to provide adequate assistance to streamline power generation as Discoms were facing severe losses.

The State officials had brought to the notice of NITI Aayog team the financial difficulties that caused due to the post-partition consequences.

Telangana power utilities arrears of ₹6,284 crore should be cleared and the State should also get resource gap amount of ₹18,969 crore, they said, according to a release.