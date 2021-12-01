National

AP CM seeks support from NITI Aayog for sops to industry

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on December 01, 2021

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The State officials say the financial difficulties are due to the post-partition consequences

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar to extend support in securing concessions for industries and special status to the State.

In a meeting with the NITI Aayog team in Amaravati on Tuesday, Reddy requested for a similar kind of support that was offered to the backward districts like Koraput, Balangir and Bundelkhand.

The Chief Minister also urged NITI Aayog to provide adequate assistance to streamline power generation as Discoms were facing severe losses.

The State officials had brought to the notice of NITI Aayog team the financial difficulties that caused due to the post-partition consequences.

Telangana power utilities arrears of ₹6,284 crore should be cleared and the State should also get resource gap amount of ₹18,969 crore, they said, according to a release.

Published on December 01, 2021

