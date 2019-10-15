Andhra Pradesh giving its farmers highest financial aid, quality inputs: CM

The Andhra Pradesh Government is giving farmers the highest financial assistance, besides supplying quality inputs on time, according to Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

He was speaking at Kakuturu village in Nellore district on Tuesday after launching the YSR Bharosa - the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Yojana scheme - under which farmers would get financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per annum for five years, amounting to Rs 67,500, including Rs 6,000 per annum given by the Centre.

The amount would be paid in three instalments - the first (Rs 7,500) in May for the kharif season, the second (Rs 4,000) in October for the rabi season, and the last of Rs 2,000 during the Sankranti festival in January.

He said it was the highest financial aid being given to farmers in the country and his Government was committed to supplying quality inputs to farmers on time and to completing all pending irrigation projects in the State. "The previous TDP Government perpetrated massive corruption in the execution of projects. We have brought in transparency and reverse tendering, to save a lot of money," he said.

He said the Rythu Bharosa scheme would have roughly 54 lakh beneficiaries, including tenant farmers belonging to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities. He said his Government would take all the necessary steps to make farming remunerative and sustainable.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and other ministers also spoke on the occasion.