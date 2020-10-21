AP govt launches YSR Bima scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Bima scheme on Wednesday.

The scheme will benefit 1.41 crore families by providing insurance cover. The State government will be paying ₹510 crore every year as a premium for the scheme.

Terming the loss of breadwinner as the worst nightmare for any family, the Chief Minister said that the State government shall stand by such families in the hard times by providing financial assistance through insurance cover.

All the families with white ration cards are eligible for this scheme and the village/ward volunteers shall visit the families and enroll the names of the primary householders.

The list of the enrolled insurance holders will be displayed in the village secretariats.

Under this scheme, insurance amount for accidental death and total permanent disability for people aged between 18-50 years is ₹5 lakh and for those between 51-70 years ₹3 lakh.

Similarly, for natural death cases (18-50 years) ₹2 lakh and for partial permanent disability in an accident case (18-70 years) ₹1.5 lakh assistance will be provided.

The claim amount will be directly credited into the beneficiary bank account within 15 days from the date of the claim..

In addition to this, an immediate assistance of ₹10,000 will be provided to the families, according to a release.