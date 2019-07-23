AP move to review PPAs of renewable projects puts ₹ 21,000 cr debt at risk, says Crisil

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
The Andhra Pradesh Government’s move to review and bring down the purchase cost of wind and solar energy could aggravate the problem of delayed payments from distribution companies.
This could lead to stress of about 5.2 GW of renewable projects with estimated debt exposure of over ₹ 21,000 crore, according to rating firm Crisil.
Nearly half of this capacity is at higher risk of default since they lack liquidity support beyond project level, Crisil stated.
Read also: AP firm on reviewing RE PPAs in spite of Centre’s caution
The order, issued on July 1, 2019, directs a high-level negotiation committee to use current rates, rates prevalent at the time of commissioning of projects, and the current opportunity cost of other sources of power to benchmark and renegotiate agreements. It has asked the panel to submit report to the state in 45 days.
Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings, said “Around 5.2 GW projects out of 7.5 GW in AP are supplying power to State discoms under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) at pre-determined tariffs. They now face renegotiation risk given that their tariffs are above the recent auction prices of below ₹ 3 per unit for renewable projects and average power purchase cost of ₹ 3.8 per unit in AP in fiscal 2019.”
This excludes inter-state transmission system projects of about 2 GW, where the exposure is to central counterparties of NTPC Ltd. and Solar Energy Corporation of India and are relatively safe as the payments to the developers are from the counterparties’ pooled cash flows.
Assuming a typical debt funding per MW of ₹ 4 crore, this would put about ₹ 21,000 crore of debt at risk of default. That is because, in the event of any adverse recommendation by the committee, generators may take the legal route to stall implementation, which will prolong resolution and result in further delays in payment to renewable projects.
Read more: AP CM, ex-CM cross swords in Assembly over PPAs relating to wind, solar energy
AP discoms are already facing a significant resource crunch with revenue gap widening in fiscal 2019. Consequently, discoms have been delaying payments to generators by 6-12 months.
Ankit Hakhu, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Any prolonged delay would put 50 per cent of capacity (2.6 GW with ₹ 10,600 crore of debt) at immediate risk of default in debt servicing as these projects would have no other liquidity support apart from project-level liquidity reserves typically 6 months of debt servicing.”
The rest 50 per cent of capacity with ₹ 10,400 crore of debt may get a temporary lifeline being part of renewable groups or being part of corporates with strong financial flexibility. Such groups are prudently earmarking liquidity from recently raised capital at the holding company level, and may sustain debt servicing of such projects by another 6-12 months.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...