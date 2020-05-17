National

Andhra Pradesh sees dip in Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 17, 2020 Published on May 17, 2020

Patient discharge rate goes up

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has shown some decline, with just 25 people testing positive in 24 hours.

According to a government bulletin released on Sunday, among 9,880 samples tested since Saturday, 25 tested positive. While 50 patients have succumbed to the disease in the State so far, 1,443 have been discharged and 747 are being treated in hospitals.

“Covid-19 has been brought under control with the rate of positive cases dropping to only 1 per cent,” it said. The death rate in the State is at 2.1 per cent, against a national average of 3.7 per cent.

At 4,476 per million population, Andhra Pradesh is the top State in conducting tests, it added. So far, about 2.40 lakh people have been tested. The recovery of patients has been steady as 103 patients were discharged since yesterday.

Kurnool continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 611, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 417 and 367, respectively.

